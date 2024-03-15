SAACS Works To Combat Threats Posed By Harmful Drug Use

- Advertisement -

On February 28, the Substance Abuse Advisory Council Secretariat (SAACS) hosted the first of planned consultations with community partners with a “drug demand reduction” focus. This is part of SAACS’ efforts to strengthen national partnership to undertake activities to address the threat posed by harmful use of drugs, and related substance misuse, with particular focus on youth.

SAACS recognizes the tremendous level of commitment that drug free clubs and community groups have demonstrated over the years in maintaining public awareness and education on the health and social impacts drug abuse and misuse, as well as undertaking programmes to improve overall wellness, especially targeting our youth in their efforts.

As SAACS restructures the planning and delivery of its Unit’s programmes, the the consultation sought to:

(1) discuss the mandate of the SAACS and providing an overview of the Unit’s present work programme

(2) attain an appreciation for the plans and priorities of the clubs and organizations and

(3) explore opportunities for support and collaboration for this current calendar year.