Saddlers spill Guinness in Constituency #7 Domino League Best of the Rest eliminations

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 23, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — In hotly contested games at the elimination stage in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League on Monday November 22, two teams fell through the cracks and have lost the race for the top position in the Best of the Rest competition.

In the games that were played at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, one of the two teams from Constituency Number Six taking part in the 14-team tournament, Saddlers Domino Club captained by Keith Eddy, return the best results by beating Guinness Domino Club 13-9.

The feat has given the team a bye in the next round of Best of the Rest competition playoffs which will continue tomorrow evening, Wednesday November 24.

In the second game of the evening, Unstoppable Domino Club captained by Samuel ‘Nokie’ Wilson lived up to its name by managing to stop Small Corner Bar Domino Club with a 13-11 beating.

According to the Constituency Number Seven Domino League’s PRO, Allington ‘Leggy’ Berridge, who is also the Captain of Phillips Domino Club, his team will play Unstoppable Domino Club tomorrow, November Wednesday 24. The winning team will meet Saddlers Domino Club, which received a bye, either on Thursday November 25 or on Monday November 29.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Second round in a best-of-three games semi-finals of the 26th edition of the league will take place tonight, Tuesday November 23, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the same venue. Former champion team Unity Domino Club will come up against Sylvers Domino Club, and defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club will face Mansion Domino Club.

Unity Domino Club and Mansion Domino Club will come to the tables with an added advantage having won their first best-of-three games encounters. If they win, they will sail into the finals, but should either Tabernacle Domino Club and/or Sylvers Domino Club win tonight, it will call for a third game tiebreaker that will come into play on Thursday, November 25.

Stopping an opponent: Loinston Fahie of Unstoppable Domino Club in action as his team stopped Small Corner Bar Domino Club with a 13-11 beating.