BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis acceded to the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT). The twin-island Federation became the 171st State party to the Convention after depositing its accession instrument at the United Nations in New York, on the occasion of the 75th UN General Assembly.

The UN Convention against Torture is a key vehicle and framework to help guide States towards stable governance, responsible law enforcement and fair and efficient justice.

In a statement by the Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, he said “St Kitts and Nevis is pleased to have joined the ranks of the other like-minded countries in being party to the United Nations Convention against Torture. As a country, we firmly reject all forms of torture and other inhumane treatment, a position which is also unambiguously reflected in our country’s constitution. With St Kitts and Nevis taking this step, we hope it would encourage other countries, which have not yet acceded to this Convention, to do likewise.”

H.E. Frank Tressler, Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations in Geneva and CTI Core State representative, at the announcement of the news said, “Chile and CTI are highly encouraged by Saint Kitts and Nevis’ accession to UNCAT. We congratulate the Government for taking action and showing that the fight against torture is an unremitting priority. I am confident that many other Caribbean States will do the same and that the region will soon achieve universal ratification and cooperate to effectively implement this core human rights treaty.”