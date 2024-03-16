Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Advocates Tech Empowerment for MSMEs at International Conference in Washington D.C.

- Advertisement -

Washington, DC, United States – As part of official duties as Chair of the Inter-American Council for Integral Development, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the OAS, Her Excellency Jacinth Henry Martin, delivered remarks at the International Conference “Expanding International Market Opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs)” held at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington D.C.

Ministers, Diplomats, and Technocrats from across the Americas, entrepreneurs and creatives, and United States officials from the Chamber of Commerce gathered to advance policy discussions and best practices for driving greater impetus and direction to strengthen market opportunities for MSMEs to better position them to stimulate economic growth and progress for all.

Ambassador Henry-Martin referenced the ‘transformative power of technology in driving economic empowerment for MSMEs’ with the full recognition that ‘connectivity and technology are essential growth stimulators with an impact on all sectors, and a prerequisite for advancing more prosperous and equal societies.’

She urged the empowering of entrepreneurs to participate in the increasingly digital economy so that technology can help to create partnerships to produce, trade, and invest in local markets and create pathways for expansion across borders.

“Amid the ongoing digital revolution, harnessing the potential of technology becomes crucial in dismantling barriers faced by women entrepreneurs. We must ensure that all our people can benefit from and participate in today’s increasingly digital economy to the end that technology can help create partnerships to produce, trade, and invest in local markets, as well as create pathways for expansion by entrepreneurs across borders”, she stated.

The international conference, organized by the OAS and its partner and host, the US Chamber of Commerce, aims to highlight innovative policies, practices, and pragmatic solutions to strengthen the development of MSMEs in the Americas and expand their international footprint. It will also help OAS Member States to identify priority areas of action to boost the MSME sector while creating networking possibilities and exchange of best practices.

Participants from Saint Kitts and Nevis included Leah Crag-Chadderton, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Kayla Gibson-Dore- Senior Business Advisor, Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Sanara Bussue, Entrepreneur, Ugboh of Lyvelle, Violet Clarke, Entrepreneur, Llewellyn’s Pepper Sauce, and Entrepreneur Nathalie John of Dreamy Weddings.