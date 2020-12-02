BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to advise that Mrs. Rodina M. Reid has been appointed Honorary Consul for Saint Kitts and Nevis in Jamaica.

Rodina Reid was born in Saint Kitts, and while pursuing undergraduate studies at the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Cave Hill Campus in the early 1970s, she met Jamaican Gregory Reid, and married him in 1975. Since relocating to Jamaica, Mrs. Reid has been involved in a plethora of voluntary work, from mentoring of students at UWI to serving in the Organization for the Upliftment of Children (VOUCH). She also served as staff advisor to the UWI Saint Kitts and Nevis Students’ Association, an appointment she still holds even after retirement.

Mrs. Reid assisted former Saint Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner to Jamaica, the late Cedric Harper with organizing the annual Saint Kitts and Nevis Independence Church Service and brunch in Jamaica, and in his latter years when he was unable to attend, she organized and hosted the event.

Mrs. Reid’s career as an educator has spanned many roles, including teaching English at Excelsior High School, teaching Language Communication at Excelsior Community College, Guidance Counsellor at Excelsior North Street School for Repeaters, and volunteering at Missionary Brothers of the Poor. She subsequently accepted a post at UWI’s Placement and Career Services, Mona Campus. In 1998, she became Assistant Registrar, Secretariat, and was later promoted to Senior Assistant Registrar.

Mrs. Reid is a firm believer in continuing education, living by her mantra “If there is a problem, find a solution.” She possesses a Diploma in Education, a Master of Science degree in Human Resources, and a Certificate in Public Relations (with Distinction). In 2002 she pioneered the formation of the One Stop Graduation Centre, to help prepare graduating students for the world of work. In 2011, Mrs. Reid was bestowed the national Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service (B(H)M) by Jamaica and in 2013, was honoured by H.E. Cedric Harper for Generous and Outstanding Service over many years.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis calls into applause, Mrs. Rodina Reid’s diverse education and training, strong moral character, unrelenting spirit for volunteering, and unwavering passion and commitment to helping all within her reach succeed. Saint Kitts and Nevis is confident that these fine attributes will aid her in assisting the large population of Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals living and studying in Jamaica.

With heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the highest order of success, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes Mrs. Rodina M. Reid to her new role.