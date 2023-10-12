Saint Kitts And Nevis Celebrates 40 Years Of Friendship With Taiwan

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Ministers of the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration, including Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, gathered to join the Embassy of China (Taiwan) and its people in a celebratory dinner, marking the 112th anniversary of Taiwan and 40 years of friendship between both nations.

The event, held on Monday, October 9th, preceded the National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan), known as Double Ten Day, celebrated annually on October 10th.

Taiwan was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, immediately following the nation’s independence on September 19, 1983.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew expressed, “The people of St. Kitts and Nevis treasure the diplomatic ties between our Federation and the Republic of China on Taiwan. This profound friendship has flourished over the years, rooted in shared values, and respect for the rule of law, democracy, and human rights. Taiwan has not only been a friend but a reliable partner on various fronts.”

He added, “The cultural exchanges between our nations have woven a tapestry of understanding and appreciation for each other’s heritage and traditions. These exchanges have not only fortified the bonds between our peoples but have also enabled our citizens and residents to embrace the rich diversity and beauty of our respective cultures.”

The ceremony showcased rich cultural presentations, perfectly exemplifying the inclusive and collaborative relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

In Nevis, secondary school students immerse themselves in Taiwanese culture, with the opportunity to learn Mandarin in school. Several of these students were recognized at the ceremony for their participation in singing and language competitions globally.

Mandarin teacher, Ms. Chen Chi, presented the awards and shared updates on the progress made over the years. Each student was given an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and eloquence in the language. Annessa Munroe and Ajernee Hodge received awards for their success in the singing competition, and student Jada John for her success in the speech competition. Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, presented both awards.

Four nationals were acknowledged for their contributions to the Saint Kitts and Nevis-Taiwan 40 (SKN-TW40) Commemorative Stamp Competition. The winners were Lordsfavour Anukam (1st Place), Aisha Maynard (2nd Place), Uta Taylor (3rd Place), and Jamella Fraser (4th Place).

Additionally, the six Beauty Ambassadors for the upcoming Sugar Mas 52 Ms. St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant were presented at the event. Each Beauty Ambassador extended their well wishes to the Republic of China (Taiwan). The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has been a longstanding major contributor to the Sugar Mas festivities.