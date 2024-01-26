Saint Kitts and Nevis Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Pakistan

- Advertisement -

The Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Her Excellency Mutryce Williams today signed a Joint Communiqué to establish diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in New York.

At a brief ceremony and friendly exchange held at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Williams exchanged brief remarks with His Excellency Munir Akram, Ambassador of the Permanent

Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations. Both expressed their interest in deepening diplomatic ties between their two countries and a desire to cooperate in various international fora.

This signing of formal diplomatic relations with Pakistan is a further manifestation of the efforts of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to deepen the diplomatic footprint of Saint Kitts and Nevis by seeking new allies whilst strengthening ties with existing ones. The two nations look forward to strengthening their bonds of friendship in economic, cultural, political, and humanitarian endeavours.

