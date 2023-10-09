Saint Kitts And Nevis’ Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd Plants Poinciana In Taiwan

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Taiwan – Governor General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, planted our national flower- the poinciana, in the Republic of China (Taiwan) to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The ceremony, organized by the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan), was held today October 9th, 2023, at the Sulfur Creek Rainbow River trail, next to the Diplomatic Quarters in Taipei.

Dame Marcella Althea Liburd was accompanied by Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Donya L. Francis, Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Li-Kuo Chen and Po-Tung Chen, the Chief of Tian Shou borough.

During her remarks, Dame Liburd explained that Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) became diplomatic allies on October 9th, 1983, 40 years ago, approximately three weeks after the Federation gained independence on September 19, 1983.

“Our friendship, built on the shared values of respect for human rights, freedom, and the rule of law, like a tree planted firmly in our fertile soil, has blossomed into a fruitful, remarkable mutually beneficial relationship,” said Dame Liburd.

She further stated that the national flower, the Poinciana, or the flamboyant tree, was planted in Taiwan as a symbol of the strong, unbreakable, deep-rooted friendship we share.

“The Poinciana, named after Monsieur de Poincy, the first French Governor of Saint Kitts, is an excellent representation of our relationship that is rooted in Peace, Love and Stability at 40,” remarked Dame Liburd.

The brief but significant tree planting ceremony was attended by Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals in Taiwan, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, resident ambassadors and other officers of the diplomatic corps and members of the Tian Shou borough.

Before the tree planting ceremony, Dame Liburd and her delegation met with Ambassador Francis and some Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals at the Embassy.