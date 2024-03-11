Saint Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner prioritizes provincial partnerships in meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

- Advertisement -

Ottawa, Ontario – High Commissioner Samuel Berridge is currently in Canada’s financial capital to strengthen partnerships across the pivotal province of Ontario. The High Commissioner led a delegation to Queen’s Park, including Honorary Consul John Allen where he met with Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont.

While at the seat of the provincial government High Commissioner Berridge acknowledged the longstanding relationship between the City of Toronto and the Province of Ontario and the role Kittitians and Nevisians have played in building the diplomatic relationship with

Canada.

Her Honour Lieutenant Governor lauded the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis for their vision and ambition in pursuing the Caribbean’s first fully Sustainable Island State. To that end, the Head of Mission acknowledged the necessity of securing win-win partnerships across Ontario by working with government, the private sector, and the diaspora.

The two representatives pledged to work together to continue building the Saint Kitts and Nevis-Canada partnership.