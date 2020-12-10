BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Dr. Kevin M. Isaac, was received on December 9 at the Embassy of Jordan by His Excellency Ambassador Omar Al-Nahar.

The visit was made to sign a joint communique formalising diplomatic relations between the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. High Commissioner Isaac thanked Ambassador Al-Nahar for his warm reception, commitment to a new partnership, and sharing of information on the rich history and current developments of the Kingdom of Jordan.

“Our countries share a love of culture and this makes us unique,” said High Commissioner Isaac. “We look forward to forging stronger bonds of friendship and partnership to collaborate in the areas of cultural diplomacy, art diplomacy and tourism.”

Recognizing that both countries’ economies, steeped in heritage tourism, were severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the two seasoned diplomats discussed ways to boost their economies after the global downturn in travel and tourism. Both agreed that familiarisation trips to Jordan and Saint Kitts and Nevis are the next logical steps forward, but that the focus has to be on fighting the pandemic and keeping each county safe.

“Signing diplomatic relations was the first step to building a long and successful relationship between the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” said Ambassador Al-Nahar, as they discussed future collaboration.”

The Kingdom of Jordan is an Arab country located in Southwest Asia along the Arabian Peninsula and is at the crossroads of the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. Jordan’s capital city Amman is known for its culinary arts. Its principal sources of foreign exchange are phosphates, potash (and their fertilizer derivatives), tourism and overseas remittances. Politically, Jordan is a constitutional monarchy, with King Abdullah II as its Head of State.