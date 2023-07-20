Saint Kitts and Nevis Makes First Ever Presentation at the EU-CELAC Summit held in Brussels

- Advertisement -

Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO)- President of the European Council, His Excellency Charles Michel, commended Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew on his statement made on Tuesday 18th July 2023, highlighting that this was the first time Saint Kitts and Nevis made a statement at the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) Summit 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

In his statement, Prime Minister Dr. Drew welcomed the opportunity for strengthening the relationship among the leaders of the European Union, Latin America, and the Caribbean while calling for mutual respect and cooperation.

“It is a recognition that we indeed have common interests and shared goals and is a reaffirmation of our commitment to seek common approaches to the global development challenges which confront us all. In doing so, we must respect national circumstances and the ideal of multilateralism, which remains the best platform for constructive and strategic solutions and future-proofing our nations”, said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The regional summit of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) brings together leaders from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean to address global issues and stimulate dialogue and cooperation.

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew expressed Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to the initiatives outlined during the Summit.

“To combat our existential threats and ensure a just transition, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the smallest nation in the Western Hemisphere, is committed to climate resilience, geothermal-based energy security, food security, expanded social protection, and finding innovative ways of uprooting systemic poverty as well as the increasing national security threats which are indirectly linked to failing livelihoods caused by the climate crisis, thus we have developed an agenda called the Sustainable Island State Agenda” Prime Minister Drew stated.

He further added “Given the urgent need for adequate capital to address development goals, climate impacts, adaptation, mitigation, and resilience building, genuine reform of the global financial architecture is critical. We, therefore, support the innovative approaches which the Bridgetown Initiative advocates”.

He further added that “it is imperative to maintain a rules-based international order which is central to the principles of multilateralism”, referring to the “unjust” actions towards Cuba, the war in Ukraine, and the crisis in Haiti.

“As a member of the family of nations from my region, I reiterate the call that has been made here today for the end of the embargo against Cuba, under which its people have suffered for far too long. The embargo against Cuba is wholly unjust and hurts not only Cuba and its people, but our region. It is past time to take the embargo off the backs of the Cuban people. In Europe, we call for dialogue and a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. In addition, it would be remiss of me not to mention that we must not forget our brothers and sisters in Haiti and work together to resolve the Haitian security and humanitarian crisis”.

Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister concluded by emphasizing his country’s commitment to the EU-CELAC renewed partnership.

The thirty-three (33) countries of Latin America and the Caribbean that are part of CELAC are Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela.