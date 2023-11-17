Saint Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, Investment, et al Convenes Meetings with Potential Investors in Riyadh

- Advertisement -

Riyadh – The First CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 16th November 2023 offered multiple opportunities for robust engagements with both public and private sector entities to explore the potential for collaboration and investment in the Region.

As a key member of the Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation, headed by the Honourable Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, the Right Honourable Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment also attended the Investment Roundtable with CARICOM leaders, the Saudi Ministers of Investment, Foreign Affairs and Tourism as well as prospective investors.

The Saudi Minister for Investment, H.E. Khalid Alfilih expressed that “the Caribbean is a high priority for investment” and that it is “full of opportunity for growth and investment”. This was a recurring theme in interventions from CARICOM heads. The Hon Prime Minister Drew seized the opportunity to share perspectives for investment in health tourism, renewable energy, and the blue economy in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the CARICOM as a collective.

Following on from the Roundtable, Minister Douglas orchestrated meetings with private sector representatives to bolster support for investment projects in the Federation including Christophe Harbour and Kittitian Hill. These meetings have been fruitful with investors expressing a keen interest in investing in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Immediate next steps are virtual meetings with the relevant stakeholders followed by in-person visits to map out a pathway for concretizing these significant and budding partnerships formed in Riyadh over two days of productive engagements.