Saint Kitts and Nevis off to 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage field

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims, Concacaf has confirmed that the three Round Two winners Saint Kitts and Nevis, Martinique, and Guadeloupe have advanced to the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage, and will join Groups A, C and D respectively.

The 2023 Gold Cup Prelims included the participation of 12 national teams, all of which qualified through their performances in the 2022/23 Nations League Group Stage.

Prelims matches took place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL. After Round One, played on June 16 and 17, the participants were reduced to six. Round Two matches took place on June 20 and saw Saint Kitts and Nevis, Martinique, and Guadeloupe overcome their opponents to advance to the Gold Cup Group Stage.

2023 Group Stage action will take place between June 24 – July 4 and will feature 16 nations divided into four groups. The groups were determined at the tournament’s official draw on April 14 and are as follows:

Group A: USA, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saint Kitts and Nevis (Winner Prelims 9)

Group B: Mexico, Haiti, Honduras, and Qatar

Group C: Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, and Martinique (Winner Prelims 8)

Group D: Canada, Guatemala, Cuba, and Guadeloupe (Winner Prelims 7)

After round-robin play, the top two finishers in each of the groups (eight teams) will advance to a Knockout Stage. The Knockout Stage will be comprised of Quarterfinals, to be played on July 8 and 9, Semifinals on July 12, and Our Final at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 16.

The complete match schedule for the 2023 Gold Cup is available here.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of the Gold Cup Group Stage. Tickets remain available for the newly crowned 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Champions, the United States Men’s National Team, in their opening game against Jamaica in Chicago.

Additionally, limited tickets remain for public sale for the following matchdays: