Saint Kitts and Nevis participates in 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68)

- Advertisement -

Manhattan, New York – The 68th Session on the Commission of the Status of Women

(CSW 68), which is being held from March 11-22, 2024, at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, officially commenced this morning, with an Opening Session, with widespread representation of UN Member States, civil society organizations, experts and activists.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is being represented at CSW68 by the Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, Minister Counsellor, Ms. Ghislaine Williams, Counsellor, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson and Third Secretary, Ms. Lecia Phipps. Ambassador Williams will deliver a national statement later this week and will seize the opportunity to highlight strides the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to make in the area of gender equality and especially, in empowering women and girls.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. During the annual gathering delegates discuss progress and gaps in the implementation of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as well as emerging issues that affect gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The Priority Theme for CSW68 is “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.”

The Review Theme is “Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls” based on agreed conclusions of CSW63.

Secretary General of the United Nations, His Excellency Antonio Guterres issuing a call for more decisive action to accelerate gender equality lamented, “The number of women in decision-making is falling… Patriarchy is far from vanquished. Business as usual, is business dominated by men.” He was however pleased to report that the United Nations is taking decisive steps to address the issue of gender equality in leadership and shared that for the first time in the history of the United Nations, there is full gender parity in the UN leadership posts.

CSW68 will be comprised of General Discussions, Ministerial Roundtables on the Priority Theme and Interactive Dialogues on the Review Theme, as well as a plethora of side events organized by Permanent Missions, International organizations and civil society organizations.