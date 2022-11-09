Saint Kitts and Nevis PM Vows Continued Support for Taiwan in Global Organizations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Tuesday (Nov. 8) pledged to continue supporting Taiwan in international organizations.

Drew also thanked the Taiwan government for its long-term assistance in his country’s development during a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. He also invited President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to visit Saint Kitts and Nevis next September to celebrate the nation’s 40th independence anniversary and the establishment of diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Wu said that Drew’s visit demonstrates Saint Kitts and Nevis’ support for Taiwan through practical actions. The foreign minister pointed out the prime minister backed Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N. system during the 77th U.N. General Assembly.

Wu said that the two countries have collaborated closely in medical care, education, tourism, information and communication, women’s empowerment, climate resilience, and sustainable development. He said he looked forward to seeing the two countries continue cooperation, defending shared beliefs in freedom and democracy, and enhancing the well-being of the two peoples.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas said that the strong bilateral friendship between the two countries has lasted for nearly 40 years, and both practice democracy, good governance, rule of law, and respect for human rights and shared values. He said that in the future, Saint Kitts and Nevis will strive to attract foreign investment including from Taiwan, strengthen bilateral cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises, and further deepen the friendship between the two peoples.

Drew and his delegation are scheduled to depart on Nov. 10.