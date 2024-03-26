Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Honours Legacy of Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Hononourable Dr. Terrance Drew expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of Canada and the family of the late Former Canadian Prime Minister the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, who was laid to rest on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Montreal, Canada.

In a letter to the Canadian authorities, Prime Minister Drew hailed Mulroney as “a statesman of exceptional caliber, whose leadership and contributions have left an indelible mark on the landscape of Canadian politics and society.”

Prime Minister Drew emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic relations and fostering a strengthened partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Canada, underscoring the legacy established by Former Prime Minister Mulroney.

“As your nation mourns the loss of a distinguished leader, I implore you to also celebrate his legacy and the enduring impact he has made on Canada and the world. His enduring legacy of fortifying Canada has forged steadfast bonds within the international community, instilling hope for the ongoing expansion of our diplomatic relations,” Dr. Drew penned.

He further expressed, “Prime Minister Mulroney’s contributions will be remembered with respect and gratitude for generations to come.”

Brian Mulroney passed away at the age of 84, surrounded by his family in Florida on February 29, 2024.