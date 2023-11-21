Saint Kitts and Nevis Secures Promising Bilateral Engagements on the sidelines of the Inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew concluded a highly productive visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking his participation in the inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit in Riyadh. During this significant Summit, Prime Minister Drew engaged in several impactful bilateral discussions that were aimed at fostering robust partnerships and advancing Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State agenda.

Amidst the CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit, Prime Minister Drew held pivotal meetings with key Saudi officials, exploring prospective investment opportunities crucial to furthering his nation’s sustainable mandate. The discussions centred on financing renewable energy initiatives, collaborating on funding for establishing a desalination plant, facilitating training programs for government officials, fostering people-to-people exchanges, and offering scholarship opportunities to citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

A compelling offer was extended after in-depth conversations with H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). His Excellency Al-Marshad pledged support by offering to provide expert engineers to oversee the design and construction of the desalination plant scheduled for 2024 and expressed commitment to financing the remaining funding of US$20 million which is required for the completion of the drilling work for the geothermal project in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

During another bilateral engagement, Dr. Drew held consultations with His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy who extended an offer for scholarship and capacity development in the areas of energy, water, agriculture, and food security. The training opportunities will be aimed at advancing efforts to diversify energy sources and employ renewable energy options to reduce costs.

Expressing his satisfaction with the outcomes of these discussions, Prime Minister Drew underscored the significance of these collaborations in advancing the Sustainable Island State agenda. He emphasised the potential long-term benefits these partnerships hold for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“The engagements during this summit mark a pivotal step towards realising our vision of a Sustainable Island State. The offers and commitments extended by Saudi Arabia solidify our mutual dedication to fostering sustainable development, empowering our citizens, and ensuring a brighter future,” the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Drew extends his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous commitments and collaborative spirit towards Saint Kitts and Nevis’ sustainable island state agenda. The progressive partnerships forged during the CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit are an indication of the significant strides that have been made towards a greener and more resilient path for the development of the Federation.