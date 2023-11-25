Saint Kitts and Nevis Set to Participate in the Upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, UAE

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis — The Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, along with a distinguished delegation, is set to participate in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The conference will include the twenty-eighth (28th) meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) and the fifth (5th) meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 5).

The Conference is slated for November 30th to December 12th, 2023.

The delegation’s participation in COP28 in Dubai is made possible through joint funding from the Government of Dubai (UAE) and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The delegation comprises distinguished members:

Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

Minister of Energy et al, Hon. Konris Maynard

Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Constituency Empowerment, and Climate Action, Ms. Nerissa Williams

Minister-Counsellor in the Saint Kitts and Nevis High Commission to Canada, Mr. Eustace Wallace

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance

Chief Technical Officer, Ms. Cheryl Jeffers

Technical Advisor, Ms. Sharon Rattan

University of the West Indies Professor Donovan Campbell

Chief Engineer at the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), Mr. Ian Ward

Technical Officers: Mr. Johnathan Kelly, Mrs. Teslyn Morris, and Ms. Denaula Laplace

Representatives from the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CREEE), Dr. Devon Gardner and Dr. Pamala Proverbs.

Administrative Personnel, Ms. Kezzia Daniel

Youth Representative, Ms. Jazzee Connor

This esteemed group will contribute expertise and insight on critical environmental and renewable energy matters during their attendance at COP28 in Dubai.

A significant component of the conference is the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS), to be held during COP 28. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has extended a special invitation to Heads of State or Government to participate in WCAS. This summit, scheduled for Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, will coincide with the high-level segment for Heads of State or Government.

The invitation to WCAS underscores the global importance of implementing and transforming key climate-related decisions into tangible actions and credible plans. The summit aims to sustain and elevate the level of commitment to climate change issues, building upon the achievements of previous Conference of the Parties meetings. The primary focus is on fighting the climate emergency and promoting coordinated action to address the urgent challenges posed by climate change.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his commitment to advancing the climate agenda, stating, “Attending the UN Climate Change Conference and participating in the World Climate Action Summit signifies our dedication to global collaboration in addressing the pressing issues of climate change in accordance with our nation’s Sustainable Island State agenda. It is an opportunity for world leaders to come together, share insights, and formulate impactful strategies to combat the climate crisis.”

The delegation from Saint Kitts and Nevis will actively engage in discussions, share the nation’s commitment to sustainable practices, and contribute to the international dialogue aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.