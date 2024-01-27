Saint Kitts And Nevis Signs Visa Waiver Agreement With The Republic Of Kazakhstan

- Advertisement -

The Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, signs a Visa Waiver Agreement with His Excellency Mr. Akan Rakhmetullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations to grant

visa-free access between the two countries. According to the agreement, holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports are permitted entry without a visa into Saint Kitts and Nevis and Kazakhstan, for a period not exceeding 90 days. The agreement also promotes friendly relations between the two countries and facilitates the visa-free travel of their nationals.

The brief ceremony took place in New York on 26 January 2024 at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, where the Permanent Representatives discussed areas for bilateral and

multilateral cooperation.

This step to further strengthen our bilateral relations comes after the two countries established diplomatic relations on 8 May 2013.

As the Republic of Kazakhstan is located in Central Asia, Saint Kitts and Nevis continues its quest to strengthen relations with countries in that region as well as with other parts of the world.