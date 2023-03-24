SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS TOP SAINT MARTIN TO NEAR PROMOTION

- Advertisement -

(CONCACAF) THE VALLEY, Anguilla: It was a hotly contested affair on Thursday afternoon at the Raymond E. Guishard Stadium in which Saint Kitts and Nevis defeated Saint Martin by a score of 3-1 to edge closer to the League C Group B title and promotion back up to League B, as well as a spot in the 2023 Gold Cup Prelims.

A relatively quiet start was broken up by a chaotic 10-minute period beginning in the 26th minute when Tiquanny Williams pounced on a rebound to put the Sugar Boyz in front 1-0. But mere minutes later Saint Martin would respond, with Pierre-Bertrand Arne getting on the end of a bouncing cross to draw level, 1-1.

Not long after that, Williams had another powerful effort deflected, and Romaine Sawyers followed on the loose ball to put the visitors back in front 2-1.

In the 49th minute, Arne skillfully split two defenders and nearly had his second equalizer of the day, but his shot missed just wide.

Substitute Harrison Panayiotou completed the day’s scoring in the 89th minute when he added a third,again a rebound after Saint Martin GK Lenny Foy batted away the initial effort.

Saint Kitts and Nevis will play Aruba in their final match on Sunday. (SOURCE: CONCACAF)