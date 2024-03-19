Saint Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Portuguese Special Envoy On Diplomatic Tour Of The Caribbean

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts – Today, the Right Honourable Dr.

Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, had the honour to host a meeting

with His Excellency João Caetano da Silva, Special Envoy of the Portuguese

Government to the Caribbean. This distinguished gathering marks the

commencement of Portugal’s diplomatic tour of the Caribbean, with Saint Kitts and

Nevis serving as the inaugural destination.

The Ambassador’s visit carries the purpose of delivering letters from the President

and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, underscoring

Portugal’s commitment to expanding its diplomatic presence across the region

while emphasising multilateral collaboration.

During the meeting, both parties highlighted shared concerns, particularly

regarding Climate Change. Portugal, as a nation with surrounding islands facing

similar challenges to small island developing states like Saint Kitts and Nevis, is

deeply committed to combating the detrimental effects of climate change. With

this, Minister Douglas and Ambassador da Silva discussed tangible cooperation

mechanisms, including training, scholarships, climate financing, and participation

in international fora.

Minister Douglas also commended Portugal’s efforts to strengthen ties with the

Caribbean region, acknowledging the importance of leveraging Portugal’s

significant presence in international organizations to advocate for the

Multidimensional Vulnerability Index. This index will help rationalize specific

vulnerabilities faced by Saint Kitts and Nevis, as mentioned by the Minister.

With a rich historical connection and a shared vision for a climate-friendly world,

the diplomatic fraternity between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Portuguese

Republic is poised to flourish, creating ample opportunities for tangible

cooperation and mutual prosperity.