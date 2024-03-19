Saint Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Portuguese Special Envoy On Diplomatic Tour Of The Caribbean

Basseterre, Saint Kitts – Today, the Right Honourable Dr.
Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, had the honour to host a meeting
with His Excellency João Caetano da Silva, Special Envoy of the Portuguese
Government to the Caribbean. This distinguished gathering marks the
commencement of Portugal’s diplomatic tour of the Caribbean, with Saint Kitts and
Nevis serving as the inaugural destination.
The Ambassador’s visit carries the purpose of delivering letters from the President
and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Portuguese Republic, underscoring
Portugal’s commitment to expanding its diplomatic presence across the region
while emphasising multilateral collaboration.
During the meeting, both parties highlighted shared concerns, particularly
regarding Climate Change. Portugal, as a nation with surrounding islands facing
similar challenges to small island developing states like Saint Kitts and Nevis, is
deeply committed to combating the detrimental effects of climate change. With
this, Minister Douglas and Ambassador da Silva discussed tangible cooperation
mechanisms, including training, scholarships, climate financing, and participation
in international fora.
Minister Douglas also commended Portugal’s efforts to strengthen ties with the
Caribbean region, acknowledging the importance of leveraging Portugal’s
significant presence in international organizations to advocate for the
Multidimensional Vulnerability Index. This index will help rationalize specific
vulnerabilities faced by Saint Kitts and Nevis, as mentioned by the Minister.
With a rich historical connection and a shared vision for a climate-friendly world,
the diplomatic fraternity between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Portuguese
Republic is poised to flourish, creating ample opportunities for tangible
cooperation and mutual prosperity.