Local News St. Kitts & Nevis Election Coverage Videos By AdminControl - May 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Observer will be covering the elections with exclusive video. Visit this page often to see election update RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking News Virus: Harris Will Keep Borders Closed to Safeguard the Public Local News Election Supervisor Explains Nomination, Voting Process Local News Drought: Brand Appeals for Nevis Water Conservation Local News Nevis Staging Prayer Service for Protection During Hurricane Season Breaking News KIDDIES’ CORNER WINNERS! Breaking News Police Comm. Brandy Warns Against Election Motorcades POPULAR Virus: Harris Will Keep Borders Closed to Safeguard the Public May 29, 2020 Election Supervisor Explains Nomination, Voting Process May 29, 2020 Drought: Brand Appeals for Nevis Water Conservation May 29, 2020 St. Kitts & Nevis Election Coverage Videos May 29, 2020 Nevis Staging Prayer Service for Protection During Hurricane Season May 29, 2020 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 29th May, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 22nd May, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 15th May, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 8th May, 2020 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 1st May, 2020 — Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 24th April, 2020