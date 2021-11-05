TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei International Travel Fair got underway Friday (Nov. 5), as Saint Kitts and Nevis, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, works non-stop to promote its tourism.

Taiwan News talked to Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan, Jasmine E. Huggins, to learn more about its goals at the fair and about what the country has to offer Taiwanese tourists.

Huggins said the Caribbean nation depends heavily on tourism, so it is trying to present itself as an alternative destination for Taiwanese consumed by wanderlust. Currently, Taiwanese do not require any visa to visit the country, she said.

Huggins said her country is an exciting and COVID-safe destination due to its pandemic management and high rate of fully vaccinated Kittians, which has reached over 70%, while the percentage of Kittians with one shot is more than 76%. “We believe that as long as you’re vaccinated, and you’re looking for a fantastic, interesting happy time in the Caribbean, please consider Saint Kitts.”