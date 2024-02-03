- Advertisement -

Saint Lucia Cancer Society Relay For Life is finally here! We are looking forward to teams and sponsors alike fighting against cancer on the Vigie Playing Field on Sunday February 4th from 2 PM.

We would like to thank the public for the overwhelming response. We anticipate that our vision of this being a spectacular annual event will be realized. Currently registration for participation is closed. The response from the public has been overwhelming. We know that there are persons who are still interested in registering but we are committed to delivering an event that is of the standard that we have planned.

A reminder that the main walking area is the Vigie Playing Field. Registrants and teams will be provided with all necessary information. We are hoping for a 2PM start. The programme includes:

• Opening Ceremony

• First Lap – Survivors /Thrivers and & Caregiver Lap

• Event Sponsor Lap

• Luminaria Ceremony (Candlelight ceremony) – everyone is invited

• Closing Ceremony

We use this time to acknowledge all our sponsors:

Gold– DBS

Silver – RCI, The Wave

Bronze – Royalton, FLOW, Belfund, The Yuniq Group®, Studio Fit & Healthy 911, Bank of Saint Lucia, Massy Stores, SOL, Rev Up SLU, Options Event Management & Venue Design

Signature Sponsors- Courts Ready Cash – Luminaria Ceremony

St. Lucia Cooperative Credit Union League – Survivors Lap

LUCELEC

Sandals Halcyon Beach St. Lucia Fun To See Island Ferry Services TradeVin

St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association Carilec

WASCO

Laborie Credit Union

SEE YOU ALL ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH AT 2PM!

– Saint Lucia Cancer Society Relay For Life Committee