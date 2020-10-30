CASTRIES, St. Lucia–A prize giving ceremony was recently held for the winners of the first ever “Proud of Taiwan and Saint Lucia” Lantern Competition.

A collaboration of the Taiwanese Embassy and the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), the contest was organized in observance of Taiwan’s National Day, Oct. 10.

Out of 12 of the most accomplished lantern builders on island, Guillard Avril walked away with a $1500 first place prize for his piece titled “Proud of Where I’m From.” It was the winning project of the 2020 “Proud of Taiwan and Saint Lucia” Lantern Competition, the first of its kind coordinated by the Cultural Development Foundation upon invitation by the Taiwanese Embassy to celebrate Taiwan’s national day.

Local festivities of Taiwan’s national day celebrations was held at the Sandals Golf and Country Club on Oct. 8, where the lanterns submitted were displayed for judging.

“I was deeply touched by the creativity of the lanterns the moment the lights were switched off,” said Taiwanese Ambassador Peter Chen. “Today, although this is my third time viewing the lanterns, they are still breathtaking. Art is something that has the power to connect people. The lantern competition really showed the beauty, vitality and diversity of our two countries and the strong ties between our people.”

Minister with responsibility for Culture, Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose, commended the CDF for the inaugural event that displayed the strong ties the two nations share.



“The aim of sending delegations out is so that they can learn, grow, return, and make a contribution. What we see here is a clear manifestation of this. Last year, we sent a team out headed by the chair of the CDF who is back here today celebrating the occasion with the Taiwanese Ambassador through the lantern competition. This is what we want. We thank the CDF for its work that makes a statement of how much we value our relationship with Taiwan.”

Winning the second place $1000 prize is Perry Marshall, while third place $700 prize went to Kirk Peter. His piece titled “Thank You Taiwan” also won a $500 People’s Choice Award for Most Innovative Lantern.