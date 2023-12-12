Saint Lucia completes development agreement with Atlas Group

- Advertisement -

Mount Pimard in Gros-Islet is earmarked for a bold and transformational development project. Saint Lucia will be home to the new and exciting Caribbean Jewel Seven Wonders.

The proposed development project comprises seven (7) zones cascading around Gros-Islet’s Mount Pimard. Each zone at the Caribbean Jewel Seven Wonders offers a unique array of high-end amenities and services that include a 480-room luxury resort, over-the-sea bungalows, villas, specialized clinical services, a wedding chapel and what will be the region’s first wellness retreat centre by the award-winning international wellness brand, TheLifeCo.

On November 27, 2023, the Government of Saint Lucia and Invest Saint Lucia (ISL) finalized the terms of a development agreement with Atlas Group Company to construct the Caribbean Jewel Seven Wonders. The first component of the project is earmarked for opening in 2025.

Atlas Group Company is an international construction group and leading builder in diverse market segments. The company has a history in the hospitality sector in the USA and specializes in master development, satellite city development, and infrastructure projects such as roads, sewage, and treatment plants.

The Government of Saint Lucia, through its chief investment agency, ISL, continues to attract foreign direct investment to the island to create new and sustainable jobs for our people and to open avenues for local service providers to establish viable economic linkages that will nourish the local economy for resilient growth and expansion.