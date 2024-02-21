Saint Lucia Epands Travel Options From France

- Advertisement -

Saint Lucia has exciting news for European and French travelers, with the introduction of an enhanced service from Air Caraïbes called NavigAir. This development follows the recent launch of Air Caraïbes flight TX510 from France to Fort-de-France, which connects to Saint Lucia through L’Express des Iles.

The flight from Orly, Paris to Martinique, the shuttle service from the airport to the seaport in Martinique, and the ferry service onto Saint Lucia on L’Express Des Isles, are all included in one price, with visitors arriving in Saint Lucia on the same day. The expanded route is designed to streamline travel for visitors between the French regions and Saint Lucia.

This new service is available on Thursdays and Sundays. The Thursday flight (TX511) departs from Orly at 12:00 noon and arrives in Fort de France (FDF), Martinique at 3:55 pm. The ferry service departs from FDF at 10:15 pm and arrives at the Castries Ferry Terminal at 11:45 pm. The Sunday flight departs Orly the same as on a Thursday, but the ferry service departs from Martinique at 7:15 pm, arriving in Saint Lucia at 8:45 pm.

NavigAir is also available from Paris to St. Martin, Dominica, and Guadeloupe, with onward connections to Saint Lucia via Express des Iles. The return service from Saint Lucia to Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe, with onward connections to Paris, is available Saturdays to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“This development not only enriches the visitor experience but also bolsters our economy. With increased connectivity, more people can now partake in the vibrant festivities, cultural events, and festivals that make Saint Lucia a truly unique destination. This growth reflects our commitment to providing accessibility and fostering a deeper connection with our beautiful island, ensuring that the wonders of Saint Lucia are within reach for everyone”, remarked Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information.

For further information and booking details, travelers are encouraged to contact Air Caraïbes.