St. Lucia–Monday, August 31, 2020–Based on the impact of a responsible opening plan, traveler pre-testing and on-island protocols, Saint Lucia has confirmed the lowest Covid-19 rates across the Caribbean region, with only 26 cases to date and no deaths (1.42 cases per 10k population).

Helping consumer confidence in Saint Lucia, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the US has reduced Saint Lucia’s Covid-19 rating to the lowest, Level 1, as one of only eight countries globally.

The CDC notes that “over the last 28 days, new cases of Covid-19 in Saint Lucia decreased or stabilized.”

Tourism accounts for 65 percent of the island’s GDP, and Saint Lucia is proceeding with caution in a phased re-opening program.

Having successfully managed the pandemic across the island, the Government has announced further easing of certain restrictions for visitors and has added even more ways to enjoy their island vacation.

As such, visitors are now permitted to stay in up to two Covid-certified properties for the duration of their stay, which will offer varied experiences across the island.

Guests staying at Covid-certified properties can take part in various water-based activities like scuba diving and sailing, following the protocols put in place at their hotel.

Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Dominic Fedee remarked: “We are encouraged that… Saint Lucia is leading the way with the lowest number of Covid-19 cases per capita in the Caribbean.”

“We are certainly not complacent, and the measures we have put in place have helped us to achieve such a positive record. These results will show potential visitors that our responsible approach to re-opening and providing a safe environment for a holiday is a good reason to choose Saint Lucia.”​

Entry requirements for arrivals continue to include:

Completion of online Pre-Arrival Registration Form

Negative Covid-19 PCR test up to seven days before date of travel

Rapid test will not be accepted upon arrival

Screening at airport

International visitors may stay in up to two Covid-19 certified hotels per visit

Nationals and residents must quarantine for 14 days on arrival at a Government facility

Those visiting from the regional ‘bubble’ are now required to show a negative PCR test taken up to seven days prior to travel

For more information about Saint Lucia’s Covid-19 response, all protocols and details of requirements prior to entry, please visit www.stlucia.org/covid-19.