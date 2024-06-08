Saint Lucia to Celebrate Second Annual National Day of Caring on June 7, 2024

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment gears up for the second staging of National Day of Caring on June 7, 2024. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s theme, ‘I am what I choose to become,’ underscores the collective responsibility to care for one another and the community.

National Day of Caring, initiated by CaringBridge, a registered nonprofit organization, aims to foster a culture of compassion and support. The event will highlight various forms of caring, from community service to environmental stewardship, and will focus on the diverse needs of society, particularly children and the most vulnerable.

Key highlights to mark the observance include a Community Outreach day observed on June 6, that focused on specialized care Initiatives. Activities included offering specialized care to families with children who are mentally challenged and providing support to elderly individuals in need of social and psychological assistance.

On National Day of Caring, June 7, the Ministry will host a fair dedicated to Caring at Constitution Park. “From as early as 9: 00am members of the public will be able to get first-hand information on the Ministry’s diverse offerings, as various sections of the Ministry present information that showcases their work and how they assist the public. This year’s observance reminds us of our shared humanity and the impact of our actions, big or small,” notes Permanent Secretary Dr. Charmaine Hippolyte Emmanuel.

The Ministry encourages the public to participate in the day’s activities and to wear white, symbolizing unity and commitment to caring.

In recent years, the Government of Saint Lucia has undertaken significant reforms to create a more inclusive social protection system to alleviate poverty and reduce inequalities. National Day of Caring aligns with these efforts, promoting sustainable development and ensuring no one is left behind.