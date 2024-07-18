Saint Lucia Voted #4 in Travel + Leisure Readers’ 25 Favorite Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas of 2024

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– The idyllic island of Saint Lucia has once again been recognized for its unparalleled beauty and exceptional tourism offerings, securing the #4 spot in Travel + Leisure’s Readers’ 25 Favorite Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas of 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores Saint Lucia’s continued appeal as a top destination for travelers seeking stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unforgettable experiences.

Travel + Leisure, one of the world’s leading travel publications, conducts its annual World’s Best Awards survey, inviting readers to share their thoughts on top travel destinations, hotels, resorts, and more. The survey results reflect the genuine experiences of travelers, making this accolade a significant testament to the island’s allure and the high-quality experiences it offers.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of their favorite islands in the region,” said Thaddeus M. Antoine, Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. “This accolade is a reflection of our collective efforts to showcase the natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality of Saint Lucia. We remain committed to providing our visitors with unique and memorable experiences that capture the essence of our beautiful island.”

Some of Saint Lucia’s resorts were crowned among the Best Caribbean Resorts.

Jade Mountain #4. The resort has maintained its esteemed position in the Travel + Leisure Hall of Fame, consistently recognized on this prestigious list for over a decade.

Cap Maison #13

Anse Chastanet #14

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort #15

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort #22

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority express gratitude to everyone who voted for the destination and our partners whose unwavering commitment and passion make these achievements possible.

As Saint Lucia continues to bask in the glow of this recognition, the island invites travelers to explore its stunning landscapes, immerse themselves in its rich cultural tapestry, and create lasting memories. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, an adventurous escape, or a relaxing retreat, Saint Lucia promises an experience that resonates long after the journey ends.

For more information on planning your visit to Saint Lucia, please visit stlucia.org.