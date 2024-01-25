Saint Lucia’s 45th Anniversary of Independence Launched

- Advertisement -

The media launch for Saint Lucia’s 45th Independence anniversary was held on Jan. 22, at the Financial Administrative Centre. During the event, it was revealed that this year the Town of Soufriere will play host to the annual National Independence Rally and Independence show case.

The Military Parade, a popular staple on the calendar of activities will also be held in Soufriere on February 22. It’s the first time that these highlight events will be hosted in a rural community.

Anniversary events start off with the National Baton Relay, an event to be held island wide and throughout the diaspora. Following which, the spotlight shifts to education, when the nation’s brightest students will be recognized at the National Awards of Excellence on February 1. The 42nd National Sports Awards will pay tribute to the nation’s sports men and women on February 17, and the annual Independence Lecture takes place on February 21.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme, Douvan Ansanm – Building a Nation through Unity Resilience and Creativity.

Cabinet Secretary and Chairman of the Independence Committee, Agosta Degazon, said this is the third and final year that the theme will be used. Employing one of the elements of the theme Mr. Degazon spoke on the value of unity for the nation.

Attendees at the launch were also addressed by the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries Culture and Information, Hon. Gibeon Ferdinand. He called on the nation to embrace the spirit of the nation being expressed through this year’s theme.

The 2024 Independence Anniversary jingle will be performed by Saint Lucia’s Groovy Soca Monarch Arthur Allain, and Power Soca Monarch, Imran Nerdy.