Sam is now the 18th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season…Forecast as major storm



The tropical Sam storm is churning in the open Atlantic Ocean more than 1,600 miles east of the Leeward Islands. While it is still far away from land, impacts are possible early next week. More importantly, the storm is expected to quickly strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean Basin.

The official forecast shows the system becoming a hurricane on Friday and a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — as early as Saturday.

“It is noteworthy that this is the 2nd earliest formation of the 18th named storm in the Atlantic basin, moving ahead of the 2005 hurricane season, and only trailing last year,” says the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Thursday’s developments were an indication that this is a very busy hurricane season and that it is far from over.