According to the National Hurricane Centre Sam’s winds are increasing and its expected to remain a major storm for several days as it moves slowly in a northwesterly direction. It has been announced plans to deploy hurricane hunter aircraft to investigate later today.

At 5AM AST (0900 UTC), the centre of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 51.4 West.

Sam is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with an increase in forwarding speed beginning on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast through midweek, although Sam should remain a major hurricane. Sam is a small hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 952 MB (28.12 inches).

Swells generated by Sam will reach the Lesser Antilles today and impact these islands for the next several days.

These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

In an advisory issued on Sunday night, the NHC advised that three areas for potential tropical cyclone development are being watched over the Atlantic basin.