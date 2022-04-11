Sanctions Not Affecting Putin’s Plans

With the war in Ukraine in its seventh week and Russia pressing its campaign more forcefully in the east, the calculus on Moscow appears to be shifting. The U.S. and Europe would never say it officially, but the unprecedented sanctions on Russia haven’t had any discernible impact on the war. Even the further penalties in the works, including potential bans on more Russian energy, are unlikely to change Vladimir Putin’s thinking. Key Reading: EU Urges Member States to Send Ukraine Weapons in Days Not Weeks

Follow the latest with our rolling coverage Putin seems willing to tolerate the economic and financial squeeze, and as long as the president can force his people to do the same, sanctions won’t lead him to pull back in Ukraine. Indeed, Russian troops are pressing forward in the eastern Donbas region, having largely given up their campaign in the north after weeks without progress. Putin would no doubt like to claim at least a partial win by May 9, when Russia marks its victory day in World War II. Moscow has also streamlined its military leadership in Ukraine under one commander. So far the only thing that has slowed Putin down has been his military’s fumbles in northern Ukraine. Weapons sent by Europe and the U.S., especially anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, have proven a boon for the Ukrainian forces mounting fierce resistance on the ground. As Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said last week, Ukraine needs three things: “weapons, weapons and weapons.” Allies are responding. They are agreeing to send more offensive arms including tanks, though fighter jets may still be off the table. NATO members are talking about training Ukrainian forces on more modern equipment rather than just sending them Soviet-made kit. European Union diplomatic chief Josep Borrell says “this war will be won on the battlefield.” That may sound self-evident, but it reflects the reality that sanctions probably won’t deter Putin. More losses in Ukraine just might. — Rosalind Mathieson