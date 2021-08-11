In honor of their brave efforts at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sandals Resorts International’s Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, has given almost 100 Olympians from the islands where the business operates complimentary vacations.

Olympic medalists will get one complimentary no-limit nights’ stay in the highest room category at any Sandals or Beaches resort in the region, as well as luxury BMW transportation from their house to the resort of their choosing, if available.

Athletes who represented their country, in any event, will also enjoy four-night luxury holidays at a Sandals Resort on their home island.

Because the much-anticipated Beaches Saint Vincent is still closed, the contingent from St Vincent will spend their holiday in St Lucia.

Commenting on the teams’ outstanding achievements in getting to the Olympics and standing on the podium, Stewart said, “It takes a great amount of sacrifice, hard work, dedication and consistency to even make it to the Olympics. Our Caribbean athletes have shown admirable grit, tenacity and a fighting spirit and as a Caribbean brand, entirely committed to the development of the region and showcasing our regional talent, we are beyond proud of every single athlete who went out there to represent their country.”

The competitors will get complimentary accommodations in recognition of their excellent

accomplishments and perseverance during an Olympics marred by delays and uncertainty owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These games and the performances our athletes have delivered have been just what we need to lift our collective spirits. We can never thank our athletes enough for everything they do for their countries and we cannot express enough what it means to all of us but we are certainly going to make sure they have the best vacation experience of their lives when they redeem their well- earned prizes,” said Stewart.