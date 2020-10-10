BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sanjana Bhoojraj, a student at the Deane Glasford Primary School, won this year’s Ministry of Education 37th Independence Celebration’s Primary Schools Elocution Contest.

First runner up was Taveah Williams of the Newton Ground Primary School, and second runner up was Alania Maximique Isiah of the Saddlers Primary School.

Sanjana competed against seven other students including, Taijah Peats of the Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School; Shakaylia Tatem of the Tucker Clarke Primary School; Faith Richards of the Dieppe Bay Primary School; Alania Maximique Isiah of the Saddlers Primary School; Rainer Martin of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School; Taveah Williams of the Newton Ground Primary School; and Mia Isaac of the Cayon Primary School.

Students were evaluated using a number of criteria including memorization, accuracy of knowledge, hesitation, confusion and the need for prompting, diction, articulation, pronunciation, enunciation, fluency, use of voice, pitch tone and pace.

They were also evaluated on communication using eye contact; their ability to hold the audience; their ability to establish mental rapport with the audience; use of the body including posture, facial expression, gesture, movement and distracting mannerisms.

In addition, they were judged on their interpretation, comprehension by proper emphasis to create mood, contrast, expression and emotional effect.

The judges evaluated overall effectiveness, organization of thought, spiritual and emotional effect and the effective use of time.