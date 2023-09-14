Satellite Phones Gifted To SKN Government For Emergency Use.

- Advertisement -

While no one welcomes disasters like hurricanes, it is best to get ahead of the game and be prepared for the worst, so the gift this week of satellite phones that would work if the Internet is down was a welcome addition to the Government’s disaster communications toolkit.

Satellite phones cost from US$700 upwards.

To make it possible to communicate in the event of a disaster, telecommunications provider DIGICEL has donated three satellite phones to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The idea is to boost the ability of the nation’s disaster coordinators to stay in touch iwith each other under emergency conditions.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday, September 13, 2023, at the Prime Minister’s Office, where Karlene Telesford the local CEO of DIGICEL presented the satellite phones to the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew with government photographers on hand to record the occasion.

Satellite phones play a critical role in maintaining communication when traditional networks are disrupted due to natural disasters, remote locations, or other unforeseen circumstances.

With this type of phone the Prime Minister’s Office will have the capacity to remain in contact with emergency response teams, government agencies, and international partners, ensuring a swift and coordinated response in times of crisis.

The donate satellite phones are said to be easy to use and are designed for quick deployment, making them really useful for emergency situations.

Prime Minister Drew said “I would like to extend our sincere thanks to DIGICEL for their generous contribution. These satellite phones will significantly enhance our ability to respond effectively to emergencies and serve our citizens in times of need. We value the partnership we have with DIGICEL and look forward to continued collaboration for the betterment of our nation.”

Source: SKNIS.