The Small Business Development Center (SBDC St. Kitts) will launch its inaugural “National Small Business Tuesday” Feb. 25 in Independence Square, Basseterre to aid small businesses and with the aim for it to become an annual event celebrated every last Tuesday in February.

The event will feature stalls showcasing various small businesses and a pop-up and farmers’ market from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want to highlight our small businesses because we know that small businesses are the engine of growth in any economy,” Kyla Gibson-Dore, Business Development Officer, said. “We have a lot of small businesses out there and we want to showcase them and give them an avenue for persons to know about their business.”

“We have a lot of youths out there who have small businesses and we want to give them the opportunity to showcase their business,” she added.

Mrs. Gibson-Dore said that inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison will also be given an opportunity to showcase their businesses.

“There are a number of artists in there. We know there are persons who sell items from the prison. We have asked the prison to send them at 12 p.m. At that time, we will have the prison band providing entertainment,” she said.

Mrs. Gibson-Dore said businesses from various sectors including tourism, food, clothing, consultancy, technology, health and fitness will be showcased. There will be onsite health and fitness demonstrations, as well.