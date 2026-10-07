SCASPA Introduces Verchilds High Students to Careers in Air and Marine Sectors

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 6, 2026)

Students at Verchilds High School were given an inside look at career opportunities within St. Kitts and Nevis’ air and marine sectors as representatives from the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) visited the school as part of Tourism Awareness Month 2026.

The engagement, held under this year’s theme, “Our People, Our Communities, Our Future: Reimagining Tourism Together,” exposed students to the operations of SCASPA’s airport and marine facilities while highlighting the range of career paths available within the Authority and the wider tourism industry.

Representing SCASPA were Airport Manager Don Grant; Senior Marine Pilot and Manager Ludell Harvey-Lloyd; Senior Marine Pilot Mauriel Knight; and Senior Marine Operations Clerk Keisha Huggins.

During the session, the SCASPA team shared insight into the day-to-day responsibilities involved in managing and supporting the country’s air and marine operations. The presentation also provided students with an opportunity to better understand the various roles that contribute to the smooth movement of passengers, vessels and visitors through the Federation’s transportation gateways.

The engagement formed part of SCASPA’s efforts to connect young people with the tourism sector and demonstrate that the industry extends beyond the more visible areas of hospitality and visitor services.