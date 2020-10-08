BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- A modern medical equipment package to aid in efforts to manage COVID-19 risks was presented to the St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority (SCASPA) by Innotech Services Limited to use when the borders of the country reopened to welcome visitors on October 31.

Equipment, valued at more than EC$50,000, was presented to SCASPA by the Chairman of Innotech Services Limited, Mr. Anthony Dasilva. The event took place on Oct. 6, during a special ceremony and tour at the Robert Bradshaw International Airport. Present at the presentation were top government officials, including Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, Hon. Lindsay Grant and SCASPA Chairman Mr. Damion Hobson.

The Innotech Group, based in Barbados, is a leading construction company operating in six Caribbean countries. Dasilva revealed that the group also has a locally registered company called Innotech Services, (St. Kitts) Limited.

Dasilva explained that his company was motivated to make the donation because they recognized the valiant efforts made during the past eight months, to manage the Coronavirus Pandemic, and to protect all citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Please be assured Mr. Minister, that is neither the first, nor would it be the final testimony of our commitment to aid the efforts of the country and the fight against COVID-19, in particular,” said Dasilva.

Also present at Wednesday’s handing over ceremony were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Carlene Henry-Morton, Chief Immigration Officer, Mrs. Mercylyn Hughes, CEO of SCASPA, Mr. Don James, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Racquel Browne and senior officials from the Customs Department and other SCASPA board members.

SCASPAIncluded in the package are 34 TriMedika Non-Contact Medical Grade Thermometers and one HIK Vision Temperature Screening Thermographic Handheld Camera.

The equipment represents the latest technology in helping to detect temperature levels of incoming passengers, at large facilities such as airports.

Dasilva explained that the Temperature Screening Camera is designed to detect elevated skin-surface temperatures and can be used for rapid and preliminary temperature screening in office buildings, factories, stations, airports, and other public places, with accuracy up to ±0.3°C.

Other features allow the camera to avoid direct physical contact with persons, and will detect a person’s skin surface temperature in one second, while also capturing photo of passengers from a safe distance. The device uses WI-Fi and Bluetooth technology to operate unmanned, while able to issue audio and visual alerts if high temperatures are detected.

The medical grade thermometers offer connectivity and rapid transfer of patient results to an Electronic Medical Record in a range of environments. They are operated without contact with patients or passengers.

During April to August, Innotech, working with other local stakeholders, also donated some EC$150,000 in food supplies to vulnerable groups across St. Kitts.

In addition, Innotech, through an entity of its group, Prosource Limited, designed and implemented a project to transform the collection of solid waste in St. Kitts, providing garbage bins to all households.

“The Innotech Group of Companies has a vested interest in the wellbeing of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dasilva. He assured the Tourism and Ports Minister that his company is committed to play its part in the fight against COVID-19 and the overall advancement of the country.

“Mr. Minister, we are equally committed, and welcome any engagement with the Nevis Island Administration, to establish similar levels of cooperation and partnership, to provide equipment for the Vance Amory International Airport,” said Dasilva. “We are also interested in working with you, to prepare Port Zante, when the time arrives for the return of cruise passengers.”

In recent years, Innotech has been involved in major construction projects in St. Kitts, including the construction of the temporary Basseterre High School complex, a laboratory at Ross University, and the second cruise pier at Port Zante.

Innotech Services (St Kitts) Ltd has recently been appointed as construction management consultants for the New Basseterre High School, to be built at Ponds Estate.