BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation has announced that the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco is offering one full scholarship for a “Bachelor of Arts in International Studies” for the academic year 2020/2021.

This degree program will be offered at the most prestigious and internationally renowned university in Morocco, the Al-Akhawayn University in Ifrane, which adopts rich academics in English language and follows the classic American liberal arts educational experience.

This offer will begin in the spring session in January 2021 and provides an opportunity for one excellent candidate, aged 18-20, with outstanding CXC and or CAPE passes.

The selected candidate will benefit from the following:

• 100 percent tuition fees, registration fees, insurance and school supplies;

• Accommodations on campus;

• A monthly stipend of USD $75; and

• Plane tickets (at the beginning and end of the program).

Interested candidates should submit the following documents:

• Photocopy of CXC diploma or certificate of success;

• Photocopy of CXC transcript;

• Birth certificate;

• Photocopy of passport bio-data page;

• Recent police record;

• A medical certificate issued by the public health services attesting to the candidate’s physical fitness and certifying that he/she is vaccinated and is not affected by any contagious or acute disease, in particular tuberculosis; and

• two recent passport photos.

Candidates will be notified of any possible changes occur on the 2020/2021 academic calendar, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information about the university, please visit the website http://www.aui.ma

Note: the deadline to submit documents to the Human Resource Management Department located on the 3rd Floor of Government Headquarters is October 2.