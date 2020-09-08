BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Several teachers chosen to spearhead the digital transformation in schools were recognized by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William V. Hodge, who noted that their hard work and dedication, as well as their commitment for teaching their peers to use digital tools, must not go unnoticed.

“I must single out for recognition those teachers who were nominated and trained as School Champions. Their main responsibility is to prepare and enable their peers to use digital tools in the delivery of education,” said Hodge during the Opening Ceremony of the Reopening of the New School Year on September 7 at the Antioch Baptist Church.

The permanent secretary said that teachers are now better equipped to use digital tools.

“Over the past two weeks, School Champions were engaged in training to be better prepared to help their peers,” said Mr. Hodge. “This has been very exemplary. Thanks to the School Champions other teachers are now better equipped to use digital tools whether face-to-face or remotely,” said Hodge. “I want to recognize Shirmoy Blake for excelling in the training of School Champions and for emerging as the winner of the School Champions challenge.”

Hodge recognized Jaycee Sommersale, Deputy Principal at the Cayon High School for his “outstanding service in preparing himself and the teaching fraternity in the use of Microsoft Teams.” Mr. Sommersale served as a facilitator in all of the phases of the MS training. Mr. Hodge indicated Mr. Sommersale and other School Champions would be rewarded tangibly.

School Champions were nominated and trained from primary and secondary schools in St. Kitts.

Secondary School Champions are:

Cayon High –- Jaycee Somersall, Theresa Brookes and Vernon Wilkinson;

Basseterre High –- Alberto Hewlett, Ashton Davis, Delroy Boon and Shirmoy Blake;

Saddlers Secondary –- Merellia Delsol, Abigail Christopher and Kerecia Simmonds;

Washington Archibald High –- Camille Bruno-Audain, Narissa Walters, Daulinter Hazell and Donato Wharton;

Verchilds High –- Gavin Williams, Charles Pemberton, Charles E Mills and Karina Wilson Charles;

Nikieta Isles — Kayton Blake and Schivorne Thomas; and

Cotton Thomas Comprehensive –- Sylvester Dore and Priscilla Okon.

Primary School Champions are:

Edgar T. Morris –- Raynelda Salters and Shona Henry-Whyte;

Violet Petty –- Cimone Matthew and Azintha Richards;

Dieppe Bay -– Lynthia Jeffers and Sarah Phipps;

Saddlers Primary –- Daria Thomas and Jolanie Johnson;

Bronte Welsh Primary –- Diedra Warner Francis and Atoya Taylor;

Irish Town Primary –- Brenda Hazel and Kiana Samuel;

Estridge Primary –- Shameika Phipps, Carioca Gumbs;

Newton Ground Primary –- Tasanger Marsham;

George Moody Stuart –- Udella Richardson;

Maurice Hillier –- Asha Audain and Jakki Gumbs;

Beach Allen Primary –- Ayana Hanley, Julia Rawlins, Annan Doodnaught and Tessa Thomas;

Cayon Primary –- Tiziana Morrison and Jamillah Bristol;

Tyrrell Williams Primary –- Leonora Gift;

Deane Glasford Primary –- Darcelle Smith, Jestin Herbert and Vernella Taylor;

Tucker Clarke Primary –- Aniesa Prentice-Davis, Velma Moses and Kester Pemberton;

Sandy Point Primary –- Ebony Smith;

St. Paul’s Primary –- Renica Blake and Natalie Francis;

Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary –- Availyn Lybert and Soretta Brown; and

Dr. William Connor Primary –- Aleica Nembhard, Jamiela France and Kevington Pemberton.