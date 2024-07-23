Sea Breeze Summer Fun Campers Meet The Governor General In The Bahamas

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsSea Breeze Summer Fun Campers Meet The Governor General In The Bahamas By Observer News - July 22, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas - Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt (centre) received the Sea Breeze Summer Fun Camp during a courtesy call, July 22, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt (centre) received the Sea Breeze Summer Fun Camp during a courtesy call, July 22, 2024 at the Office of the Governor General. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna) - Advertisement -