Seabourn Pursuit Has Added St. Kitts To Some Itineraries

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Honourable Marsha Henderson said that the arrival of the Seabourn Pursuit will significantly bolster the nation’s efforts as a premier tourism destination.

Speaking at the plaque exchange ceremony to welcome the inaugural call of Seabourn Pursuit on October 6, Minister Henderson said, “As we embark on this exciting journey in partnership with Seabourn Pursuit, we find ourselves opening doors to the world, beckoning wonderers, travellers and adventure seekers to discover the enchanting allure that is uniquely St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“This auspicious collaboration paves the way for mutual growth, forging a symbiotic relationship between our esteemed guests and our local communities,” she said.

The minister affirmed that through the newly constructed partnership with Seabourn Pursuit, St. Kitts and Nevis will provide an experience that transcends the ordinary while ensuring the highest standards of hospitality, comfort and elegance.

The honourable minister also indicated that the arrival of the Seabourn Pursuit is the beginning of what will be a fruitful tourism season.