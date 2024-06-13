Seabourn Pursuit Sails Into Australia For The First Time

- Advertisement -

Seattle, Washington – Seabourn Pursuit, Seabourn’s newest ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition vessel, entered Australian waters for the first time, sailing into Darwin in the Northern Territory on the morning of Tuesday, 11th June. The arrival of Seabourn Pursuit marks the start of Seabourn’s highly anticipated inaugural season in the Kimberley region, which will begin on June 12th, when the ship sets sail on the first of six 10-day voyages between Darwin and Broome from June to August 2024.

A once-in-a-lifetime expedition, the Kimberley in Western Australia is one of the world’s most remote destinations, renowned for its otherworldly landscapes, abundant wildlife, and Aboriginal culture. Experiencing the Kimberley with Seabourn Pursuit will provide travellers access to remote locations such as Ngula Jar Island; the most picturesque views throughout the entire journey as the 132-suite ship weaves through the towering cliffs and gorges; and navigation by a world-class expedition team of experts through the most exhilarating nature and cultural experiences in the region.

Travellers will enjoy immersive experiences befitting the rich cultural significance of the Kimberley region. Seabourn recently announced the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners as godparents of Seabourn Pursuit, making history as the first ever cruise line to appoint Aboriginal Traditional Owners as godparents. As part of this appointment, Seabourn will make a donation to assist Wunambal Gaambera to develop a self-sustaining industry, producing authentic works of art and craft by Wunambal Gaambera artists to sell. In addition, Seabourn will also supply the Wunambal Gaambera Aboriginal Corporation with pearl shells and various art supplies and polishing materials to foster sustainable, commercial arts and craft initiatives year-round for their artists and craft producers.

Guests who traverse The Kimberley with Seabourn will experience the exhilarating adventure of an expedition sailing – a deeper connection to wildlife, nature, culture and history of the region – with all the ultra-luxury elements that Seabourn is renowned for. Season highlights include:

Exploration of King George Falls , dual waterfalls and the highest twin falls in Western Australia, and miles-long Zodiac rides through rivers and sandstone gorges crowded with incredible geological formations.

, dual waterfalls and the highest twin falls in Western Australia, and miles-long Zodiac rides through rivers and sandstone gorges crowded with incredible geological formations. Helicopter viewing of the Hunter River and the Kimberley en route to the triple falls of Mitchell Plateau on select sailings.

en route to the triple falls of Mitchell Plateau on select sailings. Montgomery Reef , an ancient and biologically rich reef formed some 1.8 billion years ago and recognized today as one of the most significant geological marine environments in the Kimberley.

, an ancient and biologically rich reef formed some 1.8 billion years ago and recognized today as one of the most significant geological marine environments in the Kimberley. Visit Vansittart Bay, Jar Island and Freshwater Cove – As guests of the Traditional Landowners, view the aboriginal artwork of the Wandjina. Visit remote Islands with the intricate Bradshaw/Gwion Gwion Art.

– As guests of the Traditional Landowners, view the aboriginal artwork of the Wandjina. Visit remote Islands with the intricate Bradshaw/Gwion Gwion Art. Complimentary expedition experiences include Zodiac cruising and nature walks and hikes.

Seabourn’s newest ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, is an intimate ship with private, yacht-like atmosphere, featuring 132 luxuriously appointed ocean-front veranda suites — taking ultra-luxury travelers further, deeper, and closer to the most coveted and remote destinations in the world. Led by a world-class 24-person Expedition Team to deliver immersive experiences throughout the entire journey, each voyage offers exclusive experiences such as curated shore excursions, cultural tours, guided Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, snorkeling and scuba diving.

