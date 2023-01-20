Search for Missing Activists Intensifies in Western Mexico

- Advertisement -

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Concern grew in Mexico Thursday over the fate of two environmental and community activists who disappeared five days ago in a dangerous corner of western Mexico.

Farmers blocked roads on the border between the western Mexico states of Michoacan and Colima to protest the disappearance of lawyer Ricardo Lagunes and schoolteacher Antonio Díaz.

The government announced Thursday that it has sent soldiers, National Guard and aircraft to search for the pair, whose bullet-ridden vehicle was found Sunday on a road in the area, where warring drug cartels are active.

“Currently, searches are being carried out on land and in the air in the area,” the Interior Department said in a statement.

Fellow activist Sergio Oceransky, of the Yansa Foundation, said farmers had blocked roads in the area to demand that authorities find Lagunes and Díaz.

The two had been active in fighting a massive iron ore mine in the town of Aquila. Inhabitants have long complained the massive open-pit mine caused pollution and drew violence to the area, while offering little benefit to residents. The Aquila mine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The town of Aquila is located in area of the western state of Michoacan, which long been disputed between drug cartels. The two disappeared Sunday night on the border between Michoacan and the neighboring state of Colima.