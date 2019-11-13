Police are in search of a driver who abandoned a vehicle following a police chase Sunday.

Police were carrying out a routine vehicle check point on the main road in the La Valley area at approximately 11:15 p.m. when a vehicle sped recklessly through the check point without stopping. An Officer had to take evasive action to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

Officers set chase and caught up with the vehicle, however, the driver did not stop. Responding to what the Officers believed to be gun shots, they returned fire. The vehicle came to a halt after a tire was blown out by an officer.

The suspect jumped from the vehicle and made his escape in the dark into a nearby bushy area. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.