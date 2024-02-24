Second Annual Day Of Prayer Set For Feb. 29

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis will observe its 2nd Annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The Federal observance was introduced last year to establish an annual day where the country pauses to acknowledge God’s sovereignty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical and Faith-based Affairs, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, called on the nation to fast on Wednesday, February 28, the eve of the annual observance.

“You choose your hours to fast,” he said, noting that some persons are already doing so as part of Lent, which commemorates the 40 days of fasting by Jesus Christ in the wilderness. “In order for us to get certain things moving and [for] God to move, it is important,” Dr. Hanley said during a presentation in the National Assembly on February 22, 2024.

Appreciation was expressed to the pastors, church leaders and members of the faith-based community, who have stepped forward to host, support and participate in activities.

“Last year was an awesome experience, and with the [prayer] buses all over, [the atmosphere] was really flooded with prayer, praise and gospel, and we really want to do this again on the 29th,” the deputy prime minister expressed. “… it is very, very important that we continue to pray and cover the nation.”

Prayers begin at 12:01 a.m. on February 29, 2024. During the day, prayer services will be held in all educational institutions. Participating churches will open their doors for persons to come in for private or corporate prayer during designated times, while radio stations will broadcast continuous prayers every half hour. Additionally, prayer stations will be set up in Basseterre, while mobile stations (buses) will cover the remaining communities. Similar activities will be held in Nevis.

The day climaxes with a National Church Service at the Rivers of Living Waters Christian Centre, Lime Kiln Commercial Development, St. Kitts, and the New Testament Church of God, Bath Village, Nevis. The services start at 7 p.m.