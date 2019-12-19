Clayton Perkins, Executive Director at Delisle Walwyn and Company Ltd, said that Port Zante in St. Kitts is a leading port in the Caribbean during the soft opening of the second cruise pier on Monday.

“Infrastructurally, it puts us in a very strategic position in the Caribbean, and it puts us as one of the few ports in the world that can simultaneously take three Oasis-class vessels, so this is a very different level for us as a port now, and in my opinion makes us one of the leading ports in the Caribbean,” he said.

According to Mr. Perkins, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has now created a dedicated cruise berth with the addition of the second cruise pier that will help “tourism flow in Basseterre.”

One of the main benefits of the second dedicated cruise berth is that it frees up the commercial pier in Bird Rock, he explained.. Having all the cruise ships berth at Port Zante will improve the guest experience, as Port Zante has a number of duty free shops, bars, restaurants and other amenities.

“Our ideal situation is to have the guests at a dedicated cruise berth,” he said, adding the two piers in combined should be able to take approximately just over 20,000 passengers in one day.