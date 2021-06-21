Less than a week after St. Kitts and Nevis recorded its first COVID-19 death, a second person has now been confirmed a victim of the deadly virus.

This was disclosed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws who said there are now two COVID-19 related deaths.

“The first was last Thursday, June 17 the second occurred within the last 24 hours.”

Dr Laws also indicated that over the past month, the Federation had recorded 305 COVID cases and during the same period there have been 30 recoveries.

She said at present there are 273 active cases who are being monitored by case managers and physicians and 21 admissions to the COVID ward 10 who have been discharged. Nine remain hospitalised